GREEN BAY— The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay has announced the names of undergraduate students receiving semester honors for the fall 2020 semester. Students who earn a 4.0 grade point average, which represents all “A” grades, receive highest honors. High honors go to students earning 3.99 to 3.75 grade point averages. Honors are given to students earning 3.74 to 3.50 grade point averages. All were full-time students in the fall term, earning 12 or more credits of graded coursework.
Watertown — Omar Gallegos, semester honors;Faith Klein, semester highest honors; Briaunna Konz, semester honors; Alek Lapp, semester high honors; Samantha Rupprecht, semester honors; Hayden Schultz, semester high honors; Collin Travis, semester high honors; Marissa Wackett, semester highest honors; Alex Coats, semester highest honors; Angelique Dambruch, semester high honors; Caleb Deering, semester honors; Madison Jansen, semester high honors; Nick Jansen, semester highest honors; Ashley Kulka, semester highest honors; Zak Kulka, semester high honors; Brienna Landsness, semester high honors; and Taylor Roedl, semester honors.
Jefferson — Emma Hans, semester high honors.
Juneau — Ashley McLain, semester high honors; and Sarah Miller, semester highest honors.
Lake Mills — Lydia Downey, semester highest honors; and Lauren Felder, semester highest honors.
Reeseville — Paul Gruenwald, semester high honors.
Waterloo — Evan Holzhueter, semester high honors and Kendra Moe, semester honors.
