DUBUQUE, Iowa — The University of Dubuque has announced Zachary Naatz of Watertown was appointed to the fall semester 2020 academic dean’s list.

To be named to the dean’s list, a student must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale for that semester.

The University of Dubuque is a private university offering undergraduate, graduate, and theological seminary degrees.

Founded in 1852, UD is home to around 2,300 students.

