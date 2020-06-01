MILWAUKEE — Several individuals from the area are among 3,600 prospective candidates for degree attending University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee May commencement exercises rescheduled for Sunday, Oct. 10 in Milwaukee.
UWM is the second largest university in the state, with approximately 24,000 associate, graduate and undergraduate students.
Students include:
Watertown
Emily Lenske, College of Letters and Science, bachelor of science.
Morgan Manchester, College of Letters and Science, bachelor of arts.
Ashley Rehbaum, College of Nursing, bachelor of science.
Jonathan Rohr, College of Letters and Science, bachelor of arts.
Helenville
Kylee Groh, College of Letters and Science, bachelor of arts.
Hustisford
Dahlia Hamdan, Peck School of the Arts, bachelor of fine arts.
Iron Ridge
Blake Karsten, College of General Studies, associate of arts and sciences.
Ixonia
Hannah Mark, College of General Studies, associate of arts and sciences.
Jefferson
Katherine Bryan, College of Letters and Science, bachelor of arts.
Micah Foust, Peck School of the Arts, bachelor of fine arts.
Asher Vogel, College of Letters and Science, bachelor of arts.
Juneau
Mackenzie Arndt, Helen Bader School of Social Welfare, bachelor of science.
Lake Mills
Kelsey Mailandt, College of Letters and Science, bachelor of arts.
Neosho
Nicholas Bazylewicz, Helen Bader School of Social Welfare, bachelor of science
Alexandra Schaefer, College of Health Sciences, bachelor of science
