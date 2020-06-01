MILWAUKEE —  Several individuals from the area are among 3,600 prospective candidates for degree attending University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee May commencement exercises rescheduled for Sunday, Oct. 10 in Milwaukee.

UWM is the second largest university in the state, with approximately 24,000 associate, graduate and undergraduate students.

Students include:

Watertown 

Emily Lenske, College of Letters and Science, bachelor of science.

Morgan Manchester, College of Letters and Science, bachelor of arts.

Ashley Rehbaum, College of Nursing, bachelor of science.

Jonathan Rohr, College of Letters and Science, bachelor of arts.

Helenville

Kylee Groh, College of Letters and Science, bachelor of arts.

Hustisford

Dahlia Hamdan, Peck School of the Arts, bachelor of fine arts.

Iron Ridge

Blake Karsten, College of General Studies, associate of arts and sciences.

Ixonia

Hannah Mark, College of General Studies, associate of arts and sciences.

Jefferson

Katherine Bryan, College of Letters and Science, bachelor of arts.

Micah Foust, Peck School of the Arts, bachelor of fine arts.

Asher Vogel, College of Letters and Science, bachelor of arts.

Juneau

Mackenzie Arndt, Helen Bader School of Social Welfare, bachelor of science.

Lake Mills

Kelsey Mailandt, College of Letters and Science, bachelor of arts.

Neosho

Nicholas Bazylewicz, Helen Bader School of Social Welfare, bachelor of science

Alexandra Schaefer, College of Health Sciences, bachelor of science

