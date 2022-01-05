SUPERIOR — Two area students have been named to the University of Wisconsin-Superior dean’s list for academic achievement during the fall 2021 semester.

The students were Alexis Schroeder of Watertown and Amalia Crouse of Ixonia.

To be named to the dean’s list, students must have completed 12 degree-seeking semester credits and achieved at least a 3.50 grade point average on a 4.0 scale.

The University of Wisconsin-Superior is a nationally recognized public liberal arts institution of more than 2,600 students in the Superior-Duluth, Minn., metropolitan area.

