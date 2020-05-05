KENOSHA — The NASA Wisconsin Space Grant Consortium and related space sciences projects made 20 awards to Carthage students and faculty this year, totaling $95,000. The consortium funds a wide variety of STEM programs across the state, including undergraduate and graduate education, as well as faculty and post-doctoral work.
The Carthage RockSat team, led by Felicity Daniels of Lake Mills, who plans to graduate in 2021, received a $12,000 award to support participation costs in the Space Grant program. RockSat launches university experiments into space from the NASA Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia.
With hundreds of applicants for every position, NASA Center internships are among the most competitive internships in the country. Carthage College became the lead institution for the Wisconsin Space Grant Consortium in August 2014.
