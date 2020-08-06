WHITEWATER — A total of 373 University of Wisconsin-Whitewater student-athletes representing all 22 of the institution's varsity sport programs were named to the 2019-20 Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Honor Roll.
The Warhawks' 12 women's teams had 200 honorees, while 173 student-athletes from the 10 men's teams garnered scholastic honor roll accolades. The honor roll is part of the "WIAC Scholar-Athlete Recognition Program."
In addition to the 373 individual awards, UW-Whitewater was named an all-academic institution as student-athletes earned a grade point average equal to, or greater than, the collective GPA of the overall student body.
To be eligible for the list, student-athletes must have carried a 3.0 grade point average on a 4.0 scale. More than 50 percent of the WIAC's student-athletes achieved honor roll status.
Local students who were honored included Seth Roberts of Johnson Creek, a sophomore on the football team majoring in biology; Hayden Iverson of Lake Mills, a freshman on the football team majoring in accounting; Daustin Martin of Jefferson, a junior on the men's track and field team majoring in physical education; and Kylie Jacobs of Watertown, a freshman on the women's cross country/track and field team majoring in journalism.
