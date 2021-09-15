MANCHESTER, NH — Southern New Hampshire University has announced the students named to the summer 2021 president’s list.

They include Kristen Farmer of Watertown and Carrie Coffey of Lake Mills.

Full-time students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above are named to the president’s list.

Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits.

Southern New Hampshire University is a private, nonprofit institution with an 89-year history of educating traditional-aged students and working adults located in Manchester, NH.

