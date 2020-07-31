WAVERLY, IA — Wartburg College awarded diplomas to 276 students during a virtual spring commencement on Sunday, May 24.
Gabrielle Rohrer, of Watertown, graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor of science in engineering science. She is the daughter of Todd and Gerilynn Rohrer.
Wartburg, a four-year liberal arts college internationally recognized for community engagement, enrolls 1,505 students.
