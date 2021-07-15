RIVER FALLS — Three Watertown residents were among 854 students to receive degrees from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls in May.

Bachelor’s degrees were awarded to 751 undergraduates while 103 students received master’s degrees.

Area graduates included Kali Klug with a bachelor of science degree in animal science; Kaytlynn Meyer with a bachelor of science degree in neuroscience psychology; and Natalie Siedschlag who graduated cum laude with a bachelor of science degree in agricultural education.

