St. Norbert’s College dean’s list

DE PERE — Several area students have been named to the 2022 spring semester dean’s list at St. Norbert College. A minimum 3.5 grade point average is required for academic eligibility.

Those who were named to the list include Rachel Koch of Jefferson; Kelly Massick of Juneau; Sydney Uselman of Neosho; Alyssa Peters of Rubicon; and Claire Ostopowicz of Sullivan.

