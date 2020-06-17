UW-La Crosse Dean's List
LA CROSSE — Several area students have been named to the Dean's List at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse for the spring semester of the 2019-20 academic year, ending May 2020.
Qualification for the Dean's List is limited to students who have attained outstanding academic achievement. To be eligible, students must have earned not less than a 3.5 semester grade point average and carried a minimum of 12 credits.
UW-La Crosse, founded in 1909, is one of the 13 four-year institutions in the University of Wisconsin System. UWL has more than 10,500 full and part-time students enrolled in 101 undergraduate, 28 graduate and two doctoral academic programs.
Area students named to the Dean's List include:
Watertown: Max Clark, psychology; Kylie Hanrahan, public health and community health education; Avery Harris, psychology; Griffin Harris, biology; Hannah Kuehl, political science; Maggie Lang, mathematics education; Ryan Morstatter, philosophy; Jared Nickels, management; Haley Piasecki, early childhood through middle childhood education; Mia Rohrer, exercise and sport science, exercise science - pre-professional track; Mackenzie Schieble, marketing; Madison Slayton, early childhood through middle childhood education; Mikayla Stadler, communication studies, organizational and professional communication emphasis; Hannah Willingham, microbiology; and Peyton Wolter, English, writing and rhetoric studies emphasis.
Iron Ridge: Destiny Laplander, exercise and sport science, exercise science - pre-professional track; Hannah Wheaton, biology.
Ixonia: Emma Rosolek, therapeutic recreation.
Jefferson: Evan Anfang, recreation management, community-based recreation emphasis; Jacob Arnold, management; Jenna Dinkel, political science; Olivia Gallardo, exercise and sport science, exercise science - pre-professional track; Nicole Hachtel, early childhood through middle childhood education; Alison Hauser, undeclared; Alex Marin, economics; Michael Meyers, political science; Sawyer Peterson, radiation therapy; and Zack Peterson, finance.
Juneau: Jamie Huber, management.
Lake Mills: Kayli Buchli, physics, biomedical concentration; Bailey Lawson, early childhood through middle childhood education; Collin Moen, finance; Taylor Moker, public health and community health education; Luke Pierce, marketing; and Lauren Trewyn, public health and community health education. Major
Neosho: Josh Fredrick, information systems; and Garrett Thomas, radiation therapy.
Reeseville: Jamie Addison, marketing; and Christie Hollatz, biology, biomedical science concentration.
Sullivan: Morgan Graf, exercise and sport science, sport management; Cory Kaiser, exercise and sport science, exercise science - pre-professional track; Jake Perrine, finance; and Emily Stuart, clinical laboratory science.
Waterloo: Lacey Hellenbrand, public health and community health education; Marley Hellenbrand, management; Lucas Schneider, finance; and Rachel Stock, English, rhetoric and writing emphasis
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.