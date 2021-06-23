FAYETTE, Iowa — Upper Iowa University has announced the dean's list for the 2021 spring semester. To be honored, a student must have earned a minimum 3.50 grade point average for the semester and be enrolled as a full-time student.

The honorees included, from Watertown Katie Crogan, an exercise/sport studies major; and from Sullivan, Steven Diderrich, a business administration major.

Upper Iowa University was founded in 1857 and is a private, nonprofit university providing undergraduate and graduate degree programs to about 4,500 students-nationally and internationally.

