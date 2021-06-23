FAYETTE, Iowa — Upper Iowa University has announced the dean's list for the 2021 spring semester. To be honored, a student must have earned a minimum 3.50 grade point average for the semester and be enrolled as a full-time student.
The honorees included, from Watertown Katie Crogan, an exercise/sport studies major; and from Sullivan, Steven Diderrich, a business administration major.
Upper Iowa University was founded in 1857 and is a private, nonprofit university providing undergraduate and graduate degree programs to about 4,500 students-nationally and internationally.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.