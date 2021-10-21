Watertown High School Student Rotary (INTERACT) will hold its annual Rake Fest on Saturday, Nov. 6.
Students will travel throughout the city to rake lawns of senior residents who register to take advantage of this service. To register to have a lawn raked, call the high school student services office at 920-262-7550.
Space is limited and lawns will be raked on a first come, first served basis.
Coffee with a Cop planned
Coffee with a Cop will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Watertown Senior and Community Center, 514 S. First St. Assistant Police Chief Ben Olsen will be available for questions from the public.
The event is free and open to the public.
Walk Watertown map available
The walking map which starts at Dan Brandenstein Park will be posted on the Facebook page for Get Healthy Watertown on Sunday. People can use the map at their convenience. The map will also be emailed to those people who are part of the email group. Those interested in receiving the information in that format can contact the group via walkwatertown@gmail.com. The idea is for people to walk at their convenience during the week instead of a group on Saturday. Walk Watertown is a noncompetitive, recreational walking program open to people of all ages at no charge.
Waterloo
walking available
The Waterloo School District offers indoor walking of the high school track or halls for the winter. The program is Mondays through Fridays, 5:30 to 7:30 a.m. around the track or Mondays through Fridays 4 to 7 p.m. in the halls. The program runs Oct. 21 to May 6, 2022. The cost is $5 for Waterloo School District residents and $10 for non-residents. For more information, contact poolfitness@waterloo.k12.wi.us or call 920-478-3511.
Flu clinic
set Monday
An adult influenza clinic will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Monday at the Watertown Senior and Community Center. The cost for private pay flu vaccine is $35 and hi dose is $65 while supplies last. Medicare Part B covers the cost of the influenza vaccine if one is enrolled in a managed health plan or HMO. Participants are to bring their Medicare card to the clinic.
Cemetery
group to meet
The Ixonia Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery Association will hold its annual meeting at 7 p.m. Monday at the Ixonia Town Hall.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.