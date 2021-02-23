MILWAUKEE — Several individuals from the area have been named to the dean’s list at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee for the fall 2020 semester. UWM is the second largest university in the State of Wisconsin, with more than 23,000 associate, undergraduate and graduate students.
Those named to the dean’s list included:
Watertown — Bailey Basterash, associate degree undergraduate; Kassidee Bergdoll, letters and science undergraduate; Laurence Byrne, letters and science undergraduate; Madeline Hammond, health sciences undergraduate; Cade Kufahl, pathway advising; Jonathan Nico, engineering and computer science, undergraduate; Cole Nordness, information studies undergraduate; Natalia Olguin, letters and science undergraduate; Olivia Otto, nursing undergraduate; Josephine Wangerin, nursing undergraduate; Jada Wegner, letters and science undergraduate; and Sarah Williams, associate degree undergraduate.
Helenville — Lauren Bonofiglio, nursing undergraduate.
Hustisford — Sophia Hamdan, pathway advising; and Rurik Miller, business undergraduate.
Ixonia — Jessica Preisler, associate degree undergraduate.
Jefferson — Jenna Arnold, letters and science undergraduate; and Kayla Kloss, nursing undergraduate.
Johnson Creek — Hunter Garsky, letters and science undergraduate.
Juneau — Alison Dewers, associate degree undergraduate; and Alyssa Fehrman, letters and science undergraduate.
Lake Mills — Brooke Behm, information studies undergraduate; Samuel Blessing, letters and science undergraduate; Samuel Lee, engineering and computer science undergraduate; Ian Murphy, business undergraduate; and Kaden Schauer, business undergraduate.
Neosho — Morgan Brugger, health sciences undergraduate.
Rubicon — Riley Smeaton, engineering and computer science undergraduate.
Sullivan — Michael Levandoski, social welfare undergraduate; and Emma Mrozinski, nursing undergraduate.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.