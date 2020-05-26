MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin Lutheran College hosted a virtual honors convocation, during which scholarships and special awards were presented.
Rebecca Krogmann, from Iron Ridge, was recognized as WLC’s Future Nursing Leader Award Nominee. Nursing schools in Wisconsin annually nominate a graduating student for the Future Nursing Leader Award. The student must have demonstrated leadership qualities, served as a mentor to other students, participated in community activities, made a significant contribution to their school, and been active in the school’s Student Nurses’ Association. Krogmann is a graduate of Luther Preparatory School.
Wisconsin Lutheran College is an independent, nationally ranked Christian college in Milwaukee that serves 1,200 traditional undergraduate, adult, and graduate students through its on-campus, on-location, and online programming.
