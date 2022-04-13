Immanuel Lutheran Church of Lebanon, N554 County Highway R, Watertown, has announced its Holy Week services. On Maundy Thursday there will be a 6 p.m. service of Holy Communion and the stripping of the altar. On Good Friday there will be 1 and 6 p.m. solemn services. Easter Sunday services are set for 7 a.m for a dawn service and lighting of the Easter candle, followed by egg and continental breakfast. The Holy Communion service will be held at 9 a.m.
Shared Covenant Ministries lists services
The Shared Covenant Ministries has announced its worship services for Holy Week. A Maundy Thursday service will be held at 6:30 p.m. at Emmanuel UMC, 222 S. Cedar St. Horicon. A Good Friday service will be held at 1 p.m. at Juneau UMC, 127 E. Oak Grove St. Easter Sunday services will be held at 8:30 a.m. at Emmanuel in Horicon, 9:30 a.m. at Juneau EMC and 10:45 a.m. at Lowell UMC, 225 Cross St.
PEP open Thursdays
The Personal Essentials Pantry, located in the lower level of the education building at Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church, 209 N. Ninth St. in Watertown, has resumed its normal hours and is open on Thursdays from 1 to 3 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. PEP is located next to the Watertown Food Pantry and down the hall from the Bread & Roses meal which is served weekly on Thursdays from 4:30 to 6 p.m. PEP distributes the following personal care items: facial tissue, bar soap, toilet paper, toothbrush, toothpaste, dental floss, shampoo, deodorant, sanitary pads, tampons, pantiliners, shaving cream, razors, bandages and swabs. Paper towels, all-purpose cleaner, dish soap, bleach and laundry detergent are also available.
