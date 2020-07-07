LINCOLN, NE — Nearly 7,500 University of Nebraska-Lincoln students have been named to the Deans’ List for the spring semester of the 2019-20 academic year. Included on the list was Joseph William Benson Carrigan of Lake Mills, a senior in the College of Business for actuarial science and finance.
Qualification for the Deans’ List varies among the eight undergraduate colleges and the Explore Center. All qualifying grade-point averages are based on a four-point scale and a minimum number of graded semester hours, which varied by college during the spring semester. Students can be on the Deans’ List for more than one college. For the College of Business, the grade point average is 3.6 or higher.
