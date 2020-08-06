EAU CLAIRE — The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire College of Nursing and Health Sciences has awarded academic scholarships for 2020-2021 to 82 undergraduate and graduate nursing students. Anne Zellmer, a graduate of Jefferson High School, received the Lopas and Cicenas Family Scholarship for the coming year. Solid academic records and strong commitment to various areas of nursing service were the criteria for many of the scholarships.

