MILWAUKEE — Matthias Winters of Watertown was named to the Milwaukee School of Engineering Dean’s List for the 2020 spring quarter. Winters received high honors on the Dean’s List. He is pursuing a bachelor of science degree in industrial engineering.
Undergraduate students who have earned at least 30 credits and have a cumulative grade point average of 3.20 or higher (out of 4.0) are on the Dean’s List. Students who have maintained a 3.70 or higher receive “high honors.”
Milwaukee School of Engineering is an independent, non-profit university with about 2,800 students and was founded in 1903. MSOE offers bachelor’s and master’s degrees in engineering, business and nursing.
