Madeline Mosher
MILWAUKEE — Madeline Mosher of Waterloo, has graduated from Marquette University in Milwaukee. Mosher earned a bachelors in exercise physiology.
Mosher was one of 476 students to graduate from Marquette last semester.
Marquette University is a Catholic, Jesuit university located near the heart of downtown Milwaukee, that offers a comprehensive range of majors in 11 nationally and internationally recognized colleges and schools. More than 8,000 undergraduate students and 3,500 graduate and professional students attend Marquette University; nearly all states and 64 countries are represented.
