RIVER FALLS — Melissa Melcher and Danielle Schilling, both of Watertown, were among the 420 students to receive degrees from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls in December.
Melcher received a bachelor of science degree in political science, criminology. She graduated with a senior merit for maintaining a 35 grade point average for her last 60 credits at the university.
Schilling received a bachelor of science degree in animal science. She graduated summa cum laude, with a grade point average of 39 for her entire college career in all institution.
