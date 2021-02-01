RIVER FALLS — Melissa Melcher and Danielle Schilling, both of Watertown, were among the 420 students to receive degrees from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls in December.

Melcher received a bachelor of science degree in political science, criminology. She graduated with a senior merit for maintaining a 35 grade point average for her last 60 credits at the university.

Schilling received a bachelor of science degree in animal science. She graduated summa cum laude, with a grade point average of 39 for her entire college career in all institution.

