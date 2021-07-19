WHITEWATER — Several area students earned degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater in a hybrid ceremony on May 14-15.
More than 1,500 students received degrees this May, including 1,458 from the Whitewater campus and 94 from the Rock County campus.
The graduating class included 12 international students, 99 military veterans and 122 nontraditional students, defined as undergraduate students who are 25 years of age or older. In addition, 150 self-identified students with disabilities received degrees.
Area students who earned degrees included:
Watertown — Tiera Brown graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor of science in communication sciences and disorders; Braeden Christian graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor of business administration in human resource management; Haley Fritz graduated with a master of social work in social work; Chamomile Harrison graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor of science in English; Collin Heller graduated with a master of social work in social work; Tobin Otte graduated with a bachelor of business administration in general management; Megan Rowoldt graduated with a master of science in communication sciences and disorders; Jessica Van Buren graduated with a bachelor of arts in women's and gender studies; Brynn Wichman graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor of science in psychology; and Carlee Wuchterl graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor of fine arts in theatre.
Helenville — Natalie Hinz graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor of science in education in elementary education; and Jenna Schnitger graduated with a bachelor of arts in communication.
Iron Ridge — Ryan Zuern graduated with a bachelor of business administration in general management.
Ixonia — Clint Krueger graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor of science in education in history; Cassie Maduscha graduated with a master of science education in special education; Andrew Malsack graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor of science in computer science; and Noah Rosolek graduated cum laude with a bachelor of business administration in accounting.
Jefferson — Taylor Freund graduated with bachelor of science in social work; Paul Hill graduated with a bachelor of science in occupational safety; Joseph Meyers graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor of science in occupational safety; Auston Salomaki graduated with a master of science education in special education; and Megan Vogel graduated cum laude with a bachelor of business administration in accounting.
Juneau — Matthew Bosse, graduated with a master of science in computer science.
Lake Mills — Steph Hanke graduated with a master of science education in special education; Grant Lira graduated cum laude with a bachelor of science in communication; Konstanze Neitzel graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor of arts in computer science; Jack Neuens graduated cum laude with a bachelor of science in occupational safety; Stefan Rudel graduated with a master of science in business education; and Kailey Saunders graduated with a bachelor of business administration in marketing;
Reeseville — Cole Weber graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor of science in geography.
Rubicon — Koral Trevorrow graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor of science in mathematics.
Sullivan — Taylor Graf graduated cum laude with a bachelor of science in communication sciences and disorders; Gabby Pogantsch graduated with bachelor of science in biology; Kris Schweda graduated with a bachelor of arts in media arts and game development; and Melanie Turley graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor of science in psychology.
Waterloo — Bradley Friese graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor of science in education in physical education; Kristopher Haas graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor of business administration in accounting; Tim Kent graduated with a bachelor of science in media arts and game development; and Cameron Quimby graduated with a bachelor of arts in media arts and game development.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.