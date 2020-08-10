MILWAUKEE — Several area students were among the 2,236 students to graduate from Marquette University in Milwaukee in this spring. Marquette University is a Catholic, Jesuit university that draws its more than 11,500 students from all 50 states and more than 84 different countries. 

The graduates included, from Watertown, Brandon Sullivan, with a bachelor of science degree in biological sciences and Xi'An Williams, who received a master of science in psychology.

From Jefferson, Lucas Tabor, received a Juris Doctor in law and Eleni Vareldzis who received a bachelor of arts in psychology.

From Lake Mills, Cody Bindl received a master's in physician assistant studies and Bryton Nyman, master of science in clinical mental health counseling.

Karen Heineman of Reeseville received a Juris Doctor in law.

Load comments