PLATTEVILLE — The University of Wisconsin-Platteville awarded diplomas to nearly 600 students from its three campuses for the summer and fall of 2020. Included on the list were two area students.

Brianna Gutheridge of Jefferson received a degree in psychology, and Jared Hollenberger received a degree in computer science.

A total of 586 students from UW-Platteville, UW-Platteville Baraboo Sauk County and UW-Platteville Richland earned either their bachelor’s or associate degrees. Because of COVID-19, no ceremonies were held, but will be rescheduled at a later date.

