PELLA, Iowa — Rylee Powell of Jefferson, is one of approximately 140 Central College students who presented academic research at the college’s first Celebration of Undergraduate Research and Creative Inquiry Wednesday, April 28. Powell’s presentation was titled The Effect of Music on Reaction Time in Collegiate Softball Players.

Also, Powell was one of two Central College students elected to the Iowa Athletic Trainers’ Society’s 2021-22 Student Leadership Council Executive Board. Powell was elected secretary. She is an athletic training major in the Class of 2022 at Central College.

Central College of Pella, Iowa, is a private, four-year liberal arts college.

