RIPON — Ripon College held its annual awards convocation April 21. As one of Ripon’s most prestigious events, the event honored outstanding students, faculty, and staff.

The award recipients from the area included:

Tori Braun of Juneau, majoring in mathematics with a minor in educational studies, was awarded the Achievement Award in Mathematics and joined the Phi Beta Kappa honor society.

Elena Kish of Jefferson, majoring in communication with a minor in theatre, joined the Ripon College Laurels honor society.

Garrett Radtke of Watertown, with an undeclared major, joined the Sigma Pi Sigma honor society.

Ripon College was founded in 1851.

