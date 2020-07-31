PLATTEVILLE — The University of Wisconsin-Platteville has announces its Dean’s List, honoring those full-time students who earned high honors in the spring 2020 semester.
Students earned the honors at the three campuses: UW-Platteville, UW-Platteville Baraboo Sauk County and UW-Platteville Richland.
Those students earned the high honors while making the quick transition from in-person classes to alternative delivery in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The College of Business, Industry, Life Science and Agriculture and the College of Liberal Arts and Education require grade-point averages of 3.75 and above for Dean’s List honors, while the College of Engineering, Mathematics and Science requires students to reach at least a 3.50.
Students from this area on the Dean’s List include:
Watertown — Gabriel Linskens, STEM education MC-EA; and Brittany Rennhack, agricultural business.
Jefferson — Daniel Zellmer, software engineering.
Johnson Creek — Micah Garvey, undecided agricultural/life science; Bryon Mayhew, criminal justice; and Christopher Yezzi, criminal justice.
Juneau — Keyne Smedema, biology.
Lake Mills — Ian Lindloff, civil engineering.
Sullivan — Audrey Pelikan, ornamental horticulture and soil and crop science; and James Stiemke, industrial technology management.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.