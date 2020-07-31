PLATTEVILLE — The University of Wisconsin-Platteville has announces its Dean’s List, honoring those full-time students who earned high honors in the spring 2020 semester.

Students earned the honors at the three campuses: UW-Platteville, UW-Platteville Baraboo Sauk County and UW-Platteville Richland.

Those students earned the high honors while making the quick transition from in-person classes to alternative delivery in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The College of Business, Industry, Life Science and Agriculture and the College of Liberal Arts and Education require grade-point averages of 3.75 and above for Dean’s List honors, while the College of Engineering, Mathematics and Science requires students to reach at least a 3.50.

Students from this area on the Dean’s List include:

Watertown — Gabriel Linskens, STEM education MC-EA; and Brittany Rennhack, agricultural business.

Jefferson — Daniel Zellmer, software engineering.

Johnson Creek — Micah Garvey, undecided agricultural/life science; Bryon Mayhew, criminal justice; and Christopher Yezzi, criminal justice.

Juneau — Keyne Smedema, biology.

Lake Mills — Ian Lindloff, civil engineering.

Sullivan — Audrey Pelikan, ornamental horticulture and soil and crop science; and James Stiemke, industrial technology management.

