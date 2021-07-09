MILWAUKEE — This past spring, local students were among the 2,301 graduates from Marquette University in Milwaukee.

The university celebrated its 140th commencement.

Local students included Scott Small of Watertown, doctoral degree in professional, law; Autumn Hirchert of Waterloo bachelors degree in journalism, and Katherine Kunz of Ixonia, masters degree in clinical mental health counseling.

Marquette University is a Catholic, Jesuit university that draws nearly 8,500 undergraduate and 3,300 graduate and professional students from nearly all states and more than 60 countries.

