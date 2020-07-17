Alexa Owen,
William Pitzner
ST. CLOUD, Minn. — St. Cloud State University has announced the names of more than 1,700 students, including two from Jefferson, whose academic achievement placed them on the 2020 spring semester dean’s list.
To be eligible for the honor, students must have a grade point average of 3.75 or higher on a 4.0 scale.
Names to the dean’s list were Alexa Owen of Jefferson, a student in the Herberger Business School seeking a bachelor of science in real estate, and William Pitzner, a student in the college of science and engineering, seeking a bachelor of science major in technology management.
St. Cloud State University is Minnesota’s second-largest university, with more than 13,000 students from 90 different nations.
Students choose from more than 60 graduate study programs and more than 200 majors, minors and pre-professional programs that hold nearly every available national accreditation.
The 100-acre campus is located about an hour northwest of Minneapolis along the banks of the Mississippi River.
