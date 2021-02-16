PLATTEVILLE — The University of Wisconsin-Platteville announced its chancellor's list, honoring those with perfect 4.0 grade-point averages for the fall 2020 semester.

UW-Platteville, founded in 1866 and located in Southwest Wisconsin, is home to approximately 7,000 undergraduate and graduate students. In addition to the Platteville campus, the university has campuses in Richland Center and Baraboo. 

Students from this area who earned the 4.0 grade-point average included Kastyn Hebbe, biology, and Tiffany McCulloch, agricultural education, both of Jefferson; Bryon Mayhew, criminal justice, of Johnson Creek; and Audrey Pelikan, ornamental horticulture, soil and crop science of Sullivan.

Load comments