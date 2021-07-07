PEORIA, Ill. — More than 1,800 students, including Laura Stuart of Sullivan, were named to Bradley University’s Dean’s List for spring 2021. To be eligible for the dean’s list, a student must achieve a minimum 3.5 grade point average for the semester on a 4.0 scale.
Stuart is majoring in civil engineering.
Bradley University is a private university in Peoria, Illinois, with 5,400 undergraduate and graduate students.
