DUBUQUE, Iowa — Zachary Naatz of Watertown has been named to the University of Dubuque spring semester 2021 academic dean’s list. To be named to the dean’s list, a student must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale for that semester.

The University of Dubuque is a private university offering undergraduate, graduate, and theological seminary degrees.

