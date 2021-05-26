CHADRON, Neb. — Dean Neff of Lake Mills, has been named to Chadron State College’s spring 2021 President’s List. The list consists of students with a 4.0 grade point average on a 4.0 scale.
To qualify, students must be enrolled in 12 credit hours of coursework, be seeking their first bachelor’s degree, and have no incomplete grades during the semester.
Chadron State College, which was founded in 1911, is the only four-year, regionally-accredited college in the western half of Nebraska.
Nearly 3,000 undergraduate, graduate and online students currently attend Chadron State.
