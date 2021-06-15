MILWAUKEE — Caitlin Ellis of Watertown was among the approximately 227 students to complete their degree requirements at Mount Mary University and graduated at the conclusion of the spring 2021 semester.
Ellis graduated with a master of science in professional counseling.
Sponsored by the School Sisters of Notre Dame, Mount Mary is a diverse and inclusive urban Catholic university located in Milwaukee with more than 30 undergraduate majors for women and eight graduate programs for women and men.
