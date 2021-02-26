OXFORD, Ohio — Evelyn Marchant of Watertown was named to the Miami University fall 2020-21 president’s list.

Miami University students who are ranked in the top 3% of undergraduate students within each division for first semester 2020-21 have been named to the president’s list recognizing academic excellence.

Marchant is majoring in information systems. Miami University is a public university located in Oxford, Ohio with a student body of nearly 19,000.

