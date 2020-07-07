MILWAUKEE — Several area students graduated from Wisconsin Lutheran College in May.
The students included Johanna Brauer of Watertown, who graduated magna cum laude. Brauer received a bachelor of arts degree in art. Brauer is a graduate of Luther Preparatory School .
Brandon Kellogg of Jefferson received a bachelor of science degree in computer science. Kellogg is a graduate of Boscobel High School.
Ashley Kohls of Waterloo, graduated cum laude. Kohls received a bachelor of science degree in sport and exercise science. Kohls is a graduate of Lakeside Lutheran High School.
Rebecca Krogmann of Iron Ridge, received a bachelor of science in nursing degree. Krogmann is a graduate of Luther Preparatory School.
Tanner Hogeboom of Lake Mills, received a bachelor of applied science degree in business management and leadership.
Wisconsin Lutheran College is an independent, Christian college in Milwaukee that serves 1,200 traditional undergraduate, adult, and graduate students through its on-campus, on-location, and online programming.
