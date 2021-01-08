JANESVILLE – Several Blackhawk Technical College students from Jefferson have been named to the President’s List for fall 2020. Students on the President’s List were enrolled in nine or more credit hours earning a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.

Those honored include Taylor A. Linse, radiography; Brandon J. Purdy, fire protection technician; Dan Rupprecht, undeclared; Emily C. Stedman, medical assistant; William R. Theama, physical therapist assistant; and Sunshine M. Zepka, welding.

