MILWAUKEE — Elizabeth Kuckkan of Watertown and Courtney Nash of Jefferson were among the students who graduated in the summer from Marquette University in Milwaukee.

Marquette University is a Catholic, Jesuit university located near the heart of downtown Milwaukee.

More than 8,000 undergraduate students and 3,500 graduate and professional students attend Marquette University; nearly all states and 64 countries are represented.

Kuckkan received a bachelor of science degree in cognitive science and Nash received a bachelor of science degree in elementary/middle education.

