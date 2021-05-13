ASHLAND — Northland College has named Seth Hackbarth and Kayla Preisler, both of Ixonia, to the dean’s list for outstanding academic performance during the winter 2021 term. Hackbarth is a junior and Preisler a sophomore.

To qualify for the dean’s list, full-time students must have a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale with no grade less than a “C.” Northland College is a private liberal arts college located in northern Wisconsin.

Recommended for you

Load comments