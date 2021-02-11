MADISON — Several students have been honored for scholastic achievement at Edgewood College for the fall 2020 semester. Named to the dean’s list was Raina Severson of Lake Mills.
Earning semester honors for the fall 2020 semester at Edgewood College were Bailey Coughlin of Watertown, Emma El-Beri of Jefferson, Parker Fetherston of Jefferson, Yazmin Montalban-Pineda of Watertown, and Sydney Schonhoff of Reeseville. Fulltime students who achieve a 3.5 grade point average for the semester are eligible for this honor.
Located in Madison, Edgewood College is a liberal arts Catholic college in the Dominican tradition. It serves approximately 2,000 undergraduate and graduate students.
