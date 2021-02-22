MILWAUKEE — Several area students have been named to the dean's list for the fall 2020 semester at Marquette University in Milwaukee.
To make the dean's list, students must have earned at least 12 credits for the fall 2020 semester and have no disqualifying grades. The grade point average threshold varies by college - for the College of Education and the Klingler College of Arts and Sciences, undergraduate students must have at least a 3.7 to be named to the dean's list.
The undergraduate GPA requirement is 3.5 for the following colleges: the Diederich College of Communication, the College of Business Administration, the College of Health Sciences, the Opus College of Engineering and the College of Nursing. All other programs have a 3.75 GPA minimum.
Watertown — Zachary Beine, is pursuing a bachelor of science in biomedical sciences; Darrell Dufek, is pursuing a bachelor of arts in psychology; Owen Hombsch, is pursuing a bachelor of science in mechanical engineering; Rebecca McCarthy, is pursuing a bachelor of science in biomedical sciences; and Benjamin Smith, is pursuing a bachelor of science in information systems.
Jefferson — Reese Gee, is pursuing a bachelor of arts in political science.
Waterloo — Claire Mosher, is pursuing a bachelor of science in nursing; and Madeline Mosher, is pursuing a bachelor of science in exercise physiology.
Marquette University is a Catholic, Jesuit university located near the heart of downtown Milwaukee that offers a comprehensive range of majors in 11 nationally and internationally recognized colleges and schools.
More than 8,000 undergraduate students and 3,500 graduate and professional students attend Marquette University; nearly all states and 64 countries are represented.
