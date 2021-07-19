COLUMBIA, TN — Columbia State Community College has announced Alexis Flick of Lake Mills as one of 646 students named to the dean's list for earning academic honors during the spring 2021 semester.
"Students who earned a spot on the dean's list proved that hard work, perseverance and the determination to excel can help prepare students for any academic challenge," said Joni Lenig, vice president of academic affairs and associate vice president of faculty, curriculum and programs. "Earning excellent grades in courses offered online or live streaming during a national pandemic while maintaining personal obligations is a remarkable accomplishment."
To qualify for the dean's list, students must earn 12 or more credit hours for the semester with a grade point average of 3.50 or higher.
Columbia State Community College is a two-year college serving a nine-county area in southern Middle Tennessee with five campuses, including Columbia, Williamson, Lawrence, Lewisburg and Clifton. Columbia State was established in 1966 as Tennessee's first community college.
