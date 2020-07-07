EAU CLAIRE — The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire announced 3,100 students named to the spring 2020 Dean’s List.
Students from this area who were named to the Dean’s List include:
Watertown — Taylor Adams, education and human sciences; Mary Kujawski, arts and sciences; Peter Maas, education and human sciences; Vanessa Montenegro, education and human sciences; and Mikaela Schneider, arts and sciences.
Helenville — Emily Finger, arts and sciences; and Miranda Golz, arts and sciences.
Iron Ridge — Michaela Beal, arts and sciences; and Kellee Held, business.
Ixonia —Emily Cibulka, business.
Jefferson — Katelyn Worzalla, arts and sciences; and Anne Zellmer, nursing and health sciences.
Johnson Creek — Hannah Johnson, business.
Juneau — Malachi Dornfeld, arts and sciences; and Vanessa Ziehme, education and human sciences.
Lake Mills — Taylor Hosey, business; Desiree Matti, education and human sciences; Bailey Rockney, arts and sciences; and Rebekah Vail, education and human sciences.
Neosho — Naomi Plack, arts and sciences; and Ethan Redelings, education and human sciences.
Waterloo — Julia Lanphier, nursing and health sciences; Cassidy Mattson, arts and sciences; and David Miller, arts and sciences.
