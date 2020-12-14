Jessica Milbrath
MANKATO, Minn. — Jessica Milbrath of Jefferson was among the 1,753 students who received degrees from Minnesota State University, Mankato on Saturday. The fall graduates celebrated through a special website with commencement videos. Three traditional graduation ceremonies were scheduled but canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Each graduate received “commencement-in-a-box” packages shipped to their homes. Included in each box are printed commencement programs, a diploma holder and a few gifts to honor each graduate.
Milbrath graduated summa cum laude (grade point average of 3.8 or higher) with a bachelor of science degree in dental hygiene.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.