MANKATO, Minn. — Jessica Milbrath of Jefferson was among the 1,753 students who received degrees from Minnesota State University, Mankato on Saturday. The fall graduates celebrated through a special website with commencement videos. Three traditional graduation ceremonies were scheduled but canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Each graduate received “commencement-in-a-box” packages shipped to their homes. Included in each box are printed commencement programs, a diploma holder and a few gifts to honor each graduate.

Milbrath graduated summa cum laude (grade point average of 3.8 or higher) with a bachelor of science degree in dental hygiene.

