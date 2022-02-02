Madison Area Technical College honors

Amber Brinsko of Watertown was named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at Madison Area Technical College. Brinako received honors with a 3.50 to 3.74 grade point average.

Sahara Walker of Lake Mills was also named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at Madison College. Walker received high honors with a 3.75 to 3.99 GPA.

Recommended for you

Load comments