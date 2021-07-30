LA CROSSE — The following area students have been named to the dean’s list at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse for the spring semester of the 2020-21 academic year, ending May 2021.
Qualification for the dean’s list is limited to students who have attained outstanding academic achievement. To be eligible, students must have earned not less than a 3.5 semester grade point average and carried a minimum of 12 credits.
UW-La Crosse, founded in 1909, is one of the 13 four-year institutions in the University of Wisconsin System. UWL has more than 10,500 full and part-time students enrolled in 101 undergraduate, 28 graduate and two doctoral academic programs.
Watertown — Matt Brewster, psychology major; Griffin Harris, biology major; Alexander Heiser, history education major; Kaylee Jablonski, radiologic science major, radiation therapy emphasis; Izak Jensen, microbiology major, biomedical concentration; Brianne Korducki, biology major; Hannah Kuehl, political science major; Ryan Morstatter, philosophy major; Haley Piasecki, early childhood through middle childhood education major; Mikaela Schneider, sociology major; Mikayla Stadler, communication studies major, organizational and professional communication emphasis; Noah Duke, biochemistry major with American Society for Biochemistry & Molecular Biology certification; Kyle Gebhardt, biochemistry major with American Society for Biochemistry & Molecular Biology certification; Marshall Goodrich, public health and community health education major; Emma Grulke, exercise and sport science major, exercise science — pre-professional track; Jaycee Gundert, finance major; Sierra Hansen, international business major; Kendric Jimenez, management major; Ella Mack, chemistry major ACS certification; Chloe McQuin, computer science major; Grace Scharfenberg, early childhood through middle childhood education major; Anna Streblow, exercise and sport science major, exercise science — pre-professional track; Sarah Taylor Evert, middle childhood through early adolescence education major; and Max Wiersma, management major.
Hustisford — Megan Bloomhuff, nuclear medicine technology major.
Iron Ridge — Destiny Laplander, exercise and sport science major, exercise science — pre-professional track.
Ixonia — Elli Duddeck, accountancy major; and Emma Rosolek, therapeutic recreation major.
Jefferson — Jenna Dinkel, political science major; Olivia Gallardo, therapeutic recreation major; Nicole Hachtel, early childhood through middle childhood education major; Alison Hauser, marketing major; Logan Latsch, finance major; Ian McGowan, recreation management major, outdoor recreation emphasis; and Sawyer Peterson, radiation therapy major.
Johnson Creek — Hailey Garsky, public health and community health education major; and Reed Garsky, exercise and sport science major, exercise science — pre-professional track.
Juneau — Jamie Huber, management major.
Lake Mills — Tyson Baker, exercise and sport science major, exercise science — pre-professional track; Kayli Buchli, physics major, biomedical concentration; Ryann Burger, therapeutic recreation major; Lauren Cordy, marketing major; Emma Evenson, exercise and sport science major, exercise science — pre-professional track; Bailey Lawson, early childhood through middle childhood education major; Taylor Moker, public health and community health education major; and Lauren Trewyn, public health and community health education major.
Sullivan — Morgan Graf, exercise and sport science major, sport management; Jake Perrine, finance major; Joe Stiemke, accountancy major; Emily Stuart, clinical laboratory science major; and Ella Yost, Spanish education major (early childhood — adolescence).
Waterloo — Lacey Hellenbrand, public health and community health education major; Marley Hellenbrand, management major; Delaney Hundley, exercise and sport science major, sport management; Maddie Riddle, sociology major; Lucas Schneider, finance major; and Lily Stonestreet, elementary/middle childhood education major.
UW-La Crosse, founded in 1909, is one of the 13 four-year institutions in the University of Wisconsin System. UWL has more than 10,500 full and part-time students enrolled in 101 undergraduate, 28 graduate and two doctoral academic programs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.