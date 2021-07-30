LA CROSSE — The following area students have been named to the dean’s list at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse for the spring semester of the 2020-21 academic year, ending May 2021.

Qualification for the dean’s list is limited to students who have attained outstanding academic achievement. To be eligible, students must have earned not less than a 3.5 semester grade point average and carried a minimum of 12 credits.

UW-La Crosse, founded in 1909, is one of the 13 four-year institutions in the University of Wisconsin System. UWL has more than 10,500 full and part-time students enrolled in 101 undergraduate, 28 graduate and two doctoral academic programs.

Watertown — Matt Brewster, psychology major; Griffin Harris, biology major; Alexander Heiser, history education major; Kaylee Jablonski, radiologic science major, radiation therapy emphasis; Izak Jensen, microbiology major, biomedical concentration; Brianne Korducki, biology major; Hannah Kuehl, political science major; Ryan Morstatter, philosophy major; Haley Piasecki, early childhood through middle childhood education major; Mikaela Schneider, sociology major; Mikayla Stadler, communication studies major, organizational and professional communication emphasis; Noah Duke, biochemistry major with American Society for Biochemistry & Molecular Biology certification; Kyle Gebhardt, biochemistry major with American Society for Biochemistry & Molecular Biology certification; Marshall Goodrich, public health and community health education major; Emma Grulke, exercise and sport science major, exercise science — pre-professional track; Jaycee Gundert, finance major; Sierra Hansen, international business major; Kendric Jimenez, management major; Ella Mack, chemistry major ACS certification; Chloe McQuin, computer science major; Grace Scharfenberg, early childhood through middle childhood education major; Anna Streblow, exercise and sport science major, exercise science — pre-professional track; Sarah Taylor Evert, middle childhood through early adolescence education major; and Max Wiersma, management major.

Hustisford — Megan Bloomhuff, nuclear medicine technology major.

Iron Ridge — Destiny Laplander, exercise and sport science major, exercise science — pre-professional track.

Ixonia — Elli Duddeck, accountancy major; and Emma Rosolek, therapeutic recreation major.

Jefferson — Jenna Dinkel, political science major; Olivia Gallardo, therapeutic recreation major; Nicole Hachtel, early childhood through middle childhood education major; Alison Hauser, marketing major; Logan Latsch, finance major; Ian McGowan, recreation management major, outdoor recreation emphasis; and Sawyer Peterson, radiation therapy major.

Johnson Creek — Hailey Garsky, public health and community health education major; and Reed Garsky, exercise and sport science major, exercise science — pre-professional track.

Juneau — Jamie Huber, management major.

Lake Mills — Tyson Baker, exercise and sport science major, exercise science — pre-professional track; Kayli Buchli, physics major, biomedical concentration; Ryann Burger, therapeutic recreation major; Lauren Cordy, marketing major; Emma Evenson, exercise and sport science major, exercise science — pre-professional track; Bailey Lawson, early childhood through middle childhood education major; Taylor Moker, public health and community health education major; and Lauren Trewyn, public health and community health education major.

Sullivan — Morgan Graf, exercise and sport science major, sport management; Jake Perrine, finance major; Joe Stiemke, accountancy major; Emily Stuart, clinical laboratory science major; and Ella Yost, Spanish education major (early childhood — adolescence).

Waterloo — Lacey Hellenbrand, public health and community health education major; Marley Hellenbrand, management major; Delaney Hundley, exercise and sport science major, sport management; Maddie Riddle, sociology major; Lucas Schneider, finance major; and Lily Stonestreet, elementary/middle childhood education major.

