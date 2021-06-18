MADISON — The following students have been named to the dean's list at Edgewood College for the spring 2021 semester:
Bailey Coughlin of Watertown and Sydney Schonhoff of Reeseville.
Fulltime undergraduate and post-baccalaureate students who earn a cumulative grade point average of 3.75 or higher are eligible for the dean's list after completing 24 credit hours of study at Edgewood College.
Located in Madison, Edgewood College is a liberal arts Catholic college in the Dominican tradition, serving approximately 2,000 undergraduate and graduate students.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.