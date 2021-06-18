MADISON — The following students have been named to the dean's list at Edgewood College for the spring 2021 semester:

Bailey Coughlin of Watertown and Sydney Schonhoff of Reeseville.

Fulltime undergraduate and post-baccalaureate students who earn a cumulative grade point average of 3.75 or higher are eligible for the dean's list after completing 24 credit hours of study at Edgewood College.

Located in Madison, Edgewood College is a liberal arts Catholic college in the Dominican tradition, serving approximately 2,000 undergraduate and graduate students.

Recommended for you

Load comments