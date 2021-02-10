MENOMONIE — Several students from the area graduated in December 2020 from University of Wisconsin-Stout in Menomonie.

UW-Stout, Wisconsin’s Polytechnic University with a focus on applied learning, collaboration with business and industry and career outcomes, has 46 undergraduate majors and 24 graduate programs, including one doctoral degree.

Enrollment for the fall semester was 7,970. The university graduated more than 630 students in December.

Among those graduates were Chad Miller of Watertown with a bachelor of science degree in management; Audrey Vincenzi of Jefferson with a bachelor of science degree in family and consumer science education, and Noah Weber of Neosho, a bachelor of science degree in construction.

