EAU CLAIRE — The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire announced 2,816 students have been named to the spring 2021 dean’s list. The dean’s list eligibility criteria can be found online at https://www.uwec.edu/news/news/spring-2021-dean-s-list-4764/.
Area students include:
Watertown — Sheridan Dettmann, College of Education and Human Sciences; Vanessa Montenegro, College of Education and Human Sciences; Madysyn Randall, College of Education and Human Sciences; Alexis Schwantes, College of Nursing and Health Sciences; Cameron Triplett, College of Arts and Sciences; and Miles Wackett, College of Arts and Sciences.
Helenville — Miranda Golz, College of Arts and Sciences.
Iron Ridge — Kellee Held, College of Business; and Dawson Jollie, College of Arts and Sciences.
Jefferson — Katelyn Worzalla, College of Education and Human Sciences; Anne Zellmer, College of Nursing and Health Sciences.
Juneau — Kelli Kjornes, College of Education and Human Sciences.
Lake Mills — Stephen Moker, College of Business.
Neosho — Ethan Redelings, College of Education and Human Sciences
Waterloo — Christina Forman, College of Nursing and Health Sciences.
