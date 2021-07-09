EAU CLAIRE — The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire announced 2,816 students have been named to the spring 2021 dean’s list. The dean’s list eligibility criteria can be found online at https://www.uwec.edu/news/news/spring-2021-dean-s-list-4764/.

Area students include:

Watertown — Sheridan Dettmann, College of Education and Human Sciences; Vanessa Montenegro, College of Education and Human Sciences; Madysyn Randall, College of Education and Human Sciences; Alexis Schwantes, College of Nursing and Health Sciences; Cameron Triplett, College of Arts and Sciences; and Miles Wackett, College of Arts and Sciences.

Helenville — Miranda Golz, College of Arts and Sciences.

Iron Ridge — Kellee Held, College of Business; and Dawson Jollie, College of Arts and Sciences.

Jefferson — Katelyn Worzalla, College of Education and Human Sciences; Anne Zellmer, College of Nursing and Health Sciences.

Juneau — Kelli Kjornes, College of Education and Human Sciences.

Lake Mills — Stephen Moker, College of Business.

Neosho — Ethan Redelings, College of Education and Human Sciences

Waterloo — Christina Forman, College of Nursing and Health Sciences.

