KENOSHA — More than 450 students graduated from Carthage College in May.
The pre-recorded virtual commencement ceremony debuted on May 23.
A traditional celebration will be held on campus at a later date.
Area graduates included Calli Linse of Jefferson; Austin Weber of Reeseville; and Emily Wright of Sullivan.
